This Saturday, 15 streets of the National District will change direction

As of this Saturday, March 6, 15 streets of the National District will change direction to improve mobility and have 90 days of tests to apply improvement, if necessary.

The sectors in which there will be change will be Evaristo Morales, Quisqueya, Los Prados, and others. The streets that will change circulation will be Teodoro Chasseriau, Armed Forces, Santa Rosa, National Theater, Fine Arts, Paseo de Los Locutores, Winston Arnaud, Pedro Albizu Campos, José Tapia Brea, Emil Boyrie de Moya, among others.

The changes correspond to a process that began in November last year when the first stage began. During this period, an adjustment was made in Filomena Gómez de Cova street, where double circulation was applied.