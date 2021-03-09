Drug trafficking infiltrates a thriving Dominican city

Santo Domingo.- Drug trafficking found in the City Hall of La Romana a place to nest, managing to entrench two figures linked to drug trafficking in important positions of that thriving city.

The president of the Municipal Council of La Romana, Faustino Ávila Guzmán, known as “Negro Tongolo” is accused of being a member of a drug trafficking network identified by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) as “The Bayahibe network.”

They also indicate as the head of the operation of that group the person identified as Ángel Zorrilla Constanza, who served as a member of the security of the Mayor of La Romana. Both, along with other people, are involved in the seizure of 153 bricks of cocaine that they tried to take to Puerto Rico using speedboats.

The members of the criminal organization allegedly posed as fishermen to evade the authorities, with the aim of carrying out the illicit operation.

The members of the criminal organization are also linked in the 126 packages of cocaine seized by the authorities near Cotubanamá National Park, last February.