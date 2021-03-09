Top brass pledge cooperation along Dominican-Haiti border

Santo Domingo.- Defense Minister Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa met this Tuesday with a delegation of senior officers of the Haitian National Police headed by its director León Charles , to coordinate cooperation in the prosecution of illegal activities along the Dominican-Haiti border.

Díaz Morfa: “The aim is to achieve effective cooperation between the military and police institutions, and to coordinate appropriate measures to confront irregular immigration, trafficking and human trafficking, the flow of weapons, drug trafficking, and other illicit acts.”

The meeting, held at the Defense Ministry, “addressed the priority issues of the bilateral agenda assumed by both nations, which starts from a ratification of respect for the sovereignty of each nation that characterize relations between the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Haiti,” says a press release.