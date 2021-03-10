From people smuggler to drug trafficking

Santo Domingo.- Ángel Zorrilla Constanzo, accused of being the operational chief of the drug trafficking group known as the “Bayahíbe Network,” is part of the group from the eastern region that took the leap of trafficking in people illegally taking them on boats to Puerto Rico, to do so with the more profitable drugs.

The band developed the same MO as its fellow countryman Antonio del Rosario Puente (Toño Leña) of receiving drug shipments in Dominican territory to take them to Puerto Rico in fast boats and, on occasions, making transshipments on the high seas, an operation that is known as “medio palo”

Zorrilla Constanzo, a native of La Romana, like Del Rosario Puente, got involved in organizing illegal crossings in the 1990s. He dedicated himself to this activity reaching the category of “organizer” without facing any major difficulties until one of his trips capsized and about 70 people died.