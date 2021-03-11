A 4.1 tremor shakes Dominican East

Santo Domingo.- A 4.1 earthquake struck 15 km southwest of Higüey in the Dominican Republic today. Centered at 18.515 North, 68.806 West, the epicenter had a depth of 114 k. The earthquake wasn’t strong enough to generate a tsunami.

Today’s earthquake in the Dominican Republic was joined by two new earthquakes that rocked western Puerto Rico in the last 24 hours. Those earthquakes had a magnitude of 3.0 and 3.1 and were centered near the town of Pole Ojea.

Yesterday, a stronger 4.8 earthquake northeast of Puerto Rico prompted the Tsunami Warning Center to issue a bulletin about the quake. But like today’s Dominican Republic quake, it wasn’t strong enough to generate a tsunami.

The day before yesterday, 9 earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico. There are no reports of widespread damage. And like the other quakes, they weren’t significant enough to generate any tsunami.

Source: https://weatherboy.com