US Embassy donates 200K syringes to Dominican Gov.

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy, through the Emergency Operations Center, donated 200,000 syringes to the country to strengthen the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19.

This donation made by the US Southern Command seeks to strengthen the actions that the Dominican Republic has been carrying out to eradicate COVID-19.

The director of the COE thanked the Embassy, on behalf of the Dominican Gov., for the donation of the syringes that he assured will significantly strengthen the vaccination effort.