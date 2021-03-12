Prochoice activists ratchet demand; picket Palace

Santo Domingo.- Prochoice activists on Thursday asked the Dominican government to veto the Dominican Penal Code if Congress approves it without decriminalizing abortion under three circumstances.

Natalia Mármol, who spoke for the Coalition for the Rights and Life of Women, pointed out that it would be in keeping with President Luis Abinader’s position of support for the three exceptions: when the life of the mother is in danger; when the fetus is inviable, or when the pregnancy is the result of incest or rape.

The promoters set up camp on Thursday in front of the National Palace to demand the decriminalization of abortion and intend to remain there until there is a guarantee that it will be in the Penal Code.