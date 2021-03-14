Electricity Superintendence will regulate electric vehicles

The Superintendency of Electricity (SIE), as the regulator of the electricity sector, is leading the regulatory process for Dominican electric mobility.

To this end, the SIE began the consultancy “Regulation for Electric Mobility in the Dominican Republic” yesterday with the primary objective of covering these two studies necessary to develop the regulation: normative and tariff aspects. These studies would support the development of regulation surrounding the critical elements of electric mobility in the country.

This analysis is driven by the lack of a regulatory framework that encourages and regulates the use of electric vehicles and the search for a definitive solution to the problems of land transport and road safety. The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) and GIZ are also working on this project through the Energy Transition Project.