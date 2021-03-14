Tourist carriers announce stoppage of operations

The Dominican Association of Tourist Transporters (Adotratur) reported this Saturday that as of March 20, they would cease their operations due to the lack of economic resources caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The information was released during a peaceful demonstration in the Tourist Boulevard area, from the Manantiales crossing to the Coloco crossing, where all their units were parked.

They asked the Government to come to their aid, ensuring that since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country, they have experienced difficult times.

The tourism sector, which is the largest source of economic income in the country, has been one of the most affected by the effects of Covid-19.