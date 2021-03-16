After ‘mafia,’ agency reopens gun license office

Santo Domingo.- The Interior and Police Ministry reopened Monday the Directorate of Arms, which had been closed since last December due to “the irregularities detected in that unit” by Minister Jesús Vásquez, and established new requirements that toughen the acquisition and transfer of firearms in the Dominican Republic.

“From now on no one will be able to acquire a new weapon or carry out a transfer between one citizen and another without prior authorization from the Interior Ministry and Police,” he warned.

He said that from Tuesday, users will access the ministry’s services through prior appointments made through its site www.mip.gob.do, and also via the number * 788, in order to comply with the sanitary protocol to streamline the renovation process.

Mafia

The measure comes months after investigator Angel Martinez denounced the alleged presence of a “mafia” operating within the Directorate of Arms.