Dominican Navy seaman advised the ‘Bayahibe Network’

Santo Domingo.- In the case of the drug of the “Bayahibe Network,” not only councilmen and bodyguards of the City of La Romana are involved, but also an important intelligence connection within the Dominican Navy.

According to court filings Ángel Zorrilla Constanzo the alleged leader, received the drugs from South America and then transported them in speedboats between the coasts of the provinces of La Altagracia and La Romana to Puerto Rico.

The drug shipments arrived in containers from the Venezuelan border with Colombia and were taken to La Romana.

Then to transport the substance to the island of Puerto Rico, the accused Juan Gabriel Ramírez Cedano used his status as a member of the Dominican Navy to advise the network in coordinating the departure of the boats with the cocaine from Bayahíbe (southeast).