Dominican Republic eases curfew

Santo Domingo.-The Executive Power ordered that the curfew on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday begin at 7pm until 5am of the following day, the same as the current schedule during weekends.

Through decree 171-21, free circulation of three additional hours is also granted, so that people arrive at their homes.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages for consumption in public places and establishments, as well as in private ones for public use, was also prohibited.