Dominican Republic will mark a 3rd declaration of Independence

Santo Domingo.- On December 1, 1821, José Núñez de Cáceres declared the independence from the Kingdom of Spain, of what we now know as the Dominican Republic, a move labeled the Ephemeral Independence, since it lasted only three months.

Via Decree 146-21 announced Tue., President Luis Abinader creates the Ephemeral Independence Bicentennial Commemoration Commission, to officially mark the first of Dominican Republic’s three declaration of sovereignty.

Commission

Culture Minister, Carmen Heredia, Education Minister Roberto Furcal, National Ephemeris Commission president, Juan Pablo Uribe, among others.