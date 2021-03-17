One million Chinese vaccines arrive today: source

Santo Domingo.- The one million Chinese vaccines that Vice President Raquel Peña announced yesterday were ready to be sent to the Dominican Republic, will arrive at 4:30pm Wednesday, according to government sources.

The boarding process would have been delayed by a sandstorm (the worst in ten years) that affected the city of Beijing, China, as the airport was closed for a time for security reasons.

This time, the drug will arrive on a private charter flight, unlike previous deliveries through commercial flights. The cargo will arrive at the Las Américas International Airport, aboard a Boeing 777, of the Air China airline.