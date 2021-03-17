Retailers: revise legal framework, lower fuel prices

Santo Domingo.- The National Fuel Retailers Association (Anadegas) supports a review of the legal framework that governs the hydrocarbon market in the country, denouncing that some decrees, regulations and resolutions have been issued to favor particular groups.

Anadegas president Juan Matos, who didn’t specify the “particular groups,” said a revision of the regulations on the fuel sector would allow consumers to benefit from cheaper prices and the Dominican Government would receive more resources.

Matos also demanded transparency in the weekly calculations carried out by the Industry and Commerce Ministry to establish fuel prices and the import parity cost.