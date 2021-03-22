Dominican Gov. announces gun-buyback

Abinader unveils Citizen Security Plan

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Monday announces some measures of the Citizen Security Plan, in a ceremony in the National Palace.

He said the Plan aims to disarm the population as of April 6 of this year, with a program to buy back illegal weapons in civilian hands, to reduce deaths and violence.

For this he establishes an incentive, both economic and coupons to exchange in commercial establishments and others.

“That is why we are going to initiate an innovative program to buy back illegal weapons with the collaboration of the entire social, community, union, religious and business sector, with which the Ministry of the Interior and Police will open channels of dialogue for their collaboration.”

Abinader had indicated that the plan could not be implemented because many of the police officers were working to enforce the curfew and programs to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The announcement also comes one week away from Easter break, when Dominicans head inland and to the beaches in droves.