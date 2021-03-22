Dominican Today turns 16

Santo Domingo.- In this its 16th year the acute vision of Dominican Today founder Avishai Harel has been maintained: to inform the world of events related to the Dominican Republic with absolute independence.

Thanks to you our loyal readers, collaborators, advertisers and a professional staff, we’ve managed to position ourselves increasingly present in Internet search engines.

Especially in these uncertain times with the pandemic, unbiased, serious and reliable information is as crucial as ever. It is our duty to confront this challenge.