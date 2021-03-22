Environment reforests border area with 35,000 trees

Elías Piña, Dominican Republic. – To mark International Forests Day celebrated Sunday, March 21, the Environment Defense Ministries planted the first 3,000 trees in this town of a total of 35,000 to cover the 4 kilometers of border fence in the area.

“This strip was chosen as a starting point due to its strategic importance for the Dominican Republic and with the aim of recovering this arid zone,” said Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge.

The official said the action is part of the National Reforestation Plan that prioritizes hydrographic basins, as well as the border. “These challenges relate to forest conservation facing the Dominican Republic, which has a territory of forestry vocation in more than 60%.”