16 linked to ‘Bayahíbe network’ of drugs off to jail

Santo Domingo.- La Altagracia province (east) judge, Francis Reyes, on Mon. ruled pretrial detention against the members of the “Bayahíbe” network, headed by La Romana City Council president Ángel Zorrilla, charged with international drug trafficking to Puerto Rico.

Zorrilla, Faustino Ávila (Negro Tolongo) former Navy sailor Juan Gabriel Ramírez Cedano, Víctor Manuel Rijo, Juan Domingo Matos and Isael Cedeño Calletano will spend one year in prison to await trial.

Marleny de la Cruz Pillier, Santos Sánchez Vásquez, Leoncio Castro, Miguel Alexander Abad Peña, Juan Rodríguez, Leandro Gilberto Santana, Juan Francisco Linares, Sebastián de la Rosa Linares, Juan Dariel Rijo, Orbi de la Rosa, Sergio were also sent to prison. Also Benito de Aza, David Cordones, Emmanuel Antonio Martínez Cedeño, Zandalee Rijo, and Jean Edouane.

The judge imposed a periodic presentation and a travel impediment to Nelson Amable Mota and José Turbides.