Dominican leader eyes hospitals along Haiti border

Santo Domingo.-President Luis Abinader together with the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, led a lunch yesterday with several accredited ambassadors in the countries interested in cooperating in the hospital construction project in Haiti.

The information was released through a press release sent by the Communication Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), without disclosing the names of the ambassadors with the countries they represent who were at the meeting.

At the meeting held at Mirex, the “Haitian border health project proposal” was presented by Dr. Alejandro Báez, who served as director of the Emergency and Health Management Committee for the Fight against Coronavirus in the government of Danilo Medina.