IDB: Over 670,000 people fall into poverty in Dominican Republic

Panama.- About 677,000 people would fall into poverty in the Dominican Republic, according to a study presented by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Panama, as a result of the pandemic.

It indicates that 2.8 million people would fall into poverty in Central America and the Dominican Republic due to the pandemic, an increase of 6%, according to a new IDB study, which encouraged governments to seek public policies of redistribution and inclusion to avert possible social upheavals.

“Despite the measures taken by governments to mitigate the social effect of the crisis, we have an increase in poverty of about 6 percentage points, and in inequality,” said the main economic advisor for Central America, Haiti, Mexico, Panama. and Dominican Republic from the IDB, Marta Ruiz-Arranz.

These data are included in the report “Inequality and Social Discontent – how to approach them from public policy,” prepared by the IDB.