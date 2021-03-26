Increased Covid contagion continues in Greater Santo Domingo

The authorities reiterate the call to maintain hygiene, the use of masks and social distancing to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus caused by Covid-19.

Of the 389 new cases registered by the system in the last 24 hours, 235 corresponded to the National District and the Santo Domingo province.

Santo Domingo, DR

Greater Santo Domingo continues to be the demarcation that contributes the highest number of positive cases in the Covid-19 diagnostic tests, which are processed daily, contributing 235 of the 389 new cases registered by the system last 24 hours.

This province was followed yesterday by Santiago with 28 new cases and La Romana with 22. To date, the country has registered 250,968 confirmed diagnoses of the virus.

The country also reported six new deaths due to the disease, two of which occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,295 deaths nationwide.

5,225 tests were performed

The 389 new coronavirus-positive cases were detected in 5,225 laboratory samples processed in the last 24 hours, for a daily positivity of 12.02% and 10.76% in the previous four weeks.

According to bulletin number 371 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the number of samples processed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,290,819 123,541 per million people.

The lethality rate for the disease is 1.31 percent, and mortality per million people is 315.36.

Of the total samples processed yesterday, 3,235 were from first-time patients, while 1,990 were subsequent samples. Likewise, 4,951 were PCR, and 274 were antigenic.

18% bed occupancy

The active cases registered yesterday by the system were established at 37,631 patients, while those recovered are 210,042 and those discarded are 1,039,851.

Yesterday’s report indicates that bed occupancy for Covid-19 is 18%, with 454 patients admitted out of a total of 2,569 available beds.

SPECIFIC DATA

Beds occupied

Intensive Care

In the Intensive Care Units (ICU), 145 patients were admitted for an occupancy of 28% of the 523 beds available. The use of ventilators was 22%, with 89 occupied out of the 406 available beds.