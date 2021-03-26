Main suspect in Odebrecht US$92.0M bribe case loses a court round

Santo Domingo.- The judges of the 1st Collegiate Court of the National District on Thur. incorporate several agreements of negotiation contracts between the construction company Odebrecht and Ángel Rondón’s company, as part of the prosecution’s evidence.

The contracts refer to the sale of real estate and the terms in which Rondón –the main suspect- was going to work with Odebrecht.

The evidence is one of the documents with which the Justice Ministry seeks to demonstrate the accusation of the US$92.0 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian company to benefit from assignments of works.

Prosecutor Mirna Ortiz said the corroborating data or statements of the whistleblowers employed by Odebrecht are being incorporated.