Setting the stage for the second dose

Santo Domingo, DR

Although the authorities announced that the National Vaccination Plan would be resumed for applying the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 24, yesterday, some centers in Greater Santo Domingo remain closed, and others with a low influx of people.

Two of the main vaccination centers are desolate, as they have not yet resumed their operations. The inoculation center located at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), where there are four vaccination points, was completely empty.

Likewise, the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), where it had been planned to start last Monday, remains closed. However, its chairs and organization banners remain in place.

According to the opinion of employees of both universities, they will resume the application of the Chinese preparation Sinovac, starting following Monday, April 29, at 8:00 in the morning. In the case of the UASD, they will only be giving the injection to the public in the medical dispensary of this university, which is one of the three inoculation points established in this university.

Active center

The Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (Unphu) continues the vaccination day; In this center where the administration of the doses was resumed last Thursday, only educators and adults over 70 years old who have applied their second dose of vaccine are being immunized.