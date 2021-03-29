Minister of Environment Jorge Mera cracks down on illegal extractions of sand

“We are facing cartels that operate illegally.”

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Environment seized two sand sieves in the Nizao River on Friday.

This action was reported by the head of the entity, Orlando Jorge Mera, through a message posted on his Twitter account.

“A sample of the two sand sieves, seized today by @ambienterd and @senpard, in the Rio Nizao. Observe the first photo, as it is “camouflaged,” he wrote. Mera assured that they are facing cartels that operate illegally. He reiterated that the mission of his administration is to apply the Law.

