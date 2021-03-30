Ortiz Bosch calls on PRM leaders to get in tune with Abinader’s concept of change

Santo Domingo.– Government Ethics Director, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, called on members and leaders of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) to get in tune with the concept of change in the Government.

“I am asking that as an organization we get in tune with the philosophy or the concept of change that brought us to power. It is not a false concept, it was an interpretation of society and that is what has made us have an independent prosecutor’s office,” said Ortiz Bosch in an interview on the program El Día, on Telesistema channel 11.

The official responded to the Montecristi governor, Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martínez, who told her fellow “perremeistas” that “their hours are counted to begin to enjoy the delicacy of power.”

In this regard, Ortiz Bosch argued that the PRM has a different way of governing. “It is not a dispute with a young woman, it is telling society and the party that there is a different way of governing and that we have to stick to it because it is the only thing that differentiates us,” she pointed out.

“It is a historical demand of the Dominican people. For many centuries power has been seen as a personal thing, as a use of each person and that had to change. It is very difficult to transform behavior, especially in recent years; it’s a feat,” she said.