Kids don’t learn enough through distance education, study finds

Santo Domingo.– A study carried out by the humanitarian aid organization World Vision on the opinion of parents regarding distance education, showed that 63.5% of parents with children at the primary level understand that they are not learning enough under the model of distance and virtual education.

Through a statement, the child protection entity explained that among the causes identified in this percentage are the lack of internet at home, the lack of access devices and the lack of face-to-face supervision of an adult who is qualified to provide that pedagogical support at home.

“We recognize the commitment of the Education Ministry to guarantee the continuity of the educational service, but unfortunately this model has not shown the required results in terms of achieving student learning,” said Bianny Matos, educational psychologist and education advisor for World Vision Dominican Republic.

The expert points out that parents demand the need to return to face-to-face classes.

The study showed that 49.1% of the parents consulted fully agree with the reintegration of their children into schools, 31.6% are not, while 19.3% remain undecided.

For this survey, 537 parents, belonging to the communities where the organization operates, were consulted during the last week of February 2021.