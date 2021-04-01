Easter holiday: authorities announce measures and bans

Santo Domingo.– For the second consecutive year, Holy Week will take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that forces the Dominican Republic to implement certain restrictions to preserve the lives of citizens and stop the spread of the disease.

During most of Easter the curfew hours will be the same as those in force, from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

However, on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, the measure that restricts mobility will begin from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day, in accordance with decree 171-21. People will have three hours of free mobility to go home once the curfew has started.

Alcoholic drinks

The Ministry of the Interior and Police (MIP) reported that from Good Friday until Easter Sunday, only businesses will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages to take out, as provided by decree 171-21 issued by President Luis Abinader.

The information was released by the director of the Alcoholic Beverages Control Program (Coba), José Payano, who explained that during those three days the consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in public establishments and in private places of public use such as parks, beaches, restaurants, grocery stores and bars.

Similarly, the sale of such products with the purpose of being consumed in said spaces is prohibited.

Beaches and rivers

As a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and accidents in public places during Easter holiday, authorities launched a series of measures that include the closure of 238 beaches and rivers and the prohibition of parties and concerts that involve gatherings of people.

For those who decide to enjoy the beaches and rivers, always keeping the protocol measures, 408 beaches and rivers are authorized.

The Tourism Ministry (Mitur) prohibited the use and circulation of water vehicles and jet skis on beaches and rivers throughout the national territory during Easter holiday. The measure is contained in resolution DJ-007/2021 issued by Mitur, which will take effect between April 1 and 4, 2021, and seeks to prevent risks to vacationers and tourists on beaches and resorts.

The prohibition is added to the measures adopted by the aforementioned resolution that prohibits the celebration of parties, events, concerts and other activities that involve music and that contribute to the agglomeration of people on beaches and resorts, reported the Tourism authorities.

The Archdiocese of Santo Domingo banned the processions in the streets that parishes traditionally organize during Holy Week and urged to celebrate the paschal mystery with prudence and creativity, keeping the protocols recommended by the authorities.

Easter Operation

Each of these measures are part of the Easter Operation “Commitment for Life 2021”, in which 46,332 collaborators will work to prevent traffic accidents and food or alcohol poisoning and to assist in possible emergencies and enforce health measures against COVID-19.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that the operation will begin this Thursday, April 1, at 2:00 in the afternoon and will run until Sunday, April 4, at 6:00 in the afternoon.