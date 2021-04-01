The “Stay at Home” subsidy for March is ready, Govt. says

Santo Domingo.– The Government deposited the payment of the Stay at Home program for March, the institution Progresando con Solidaridad (Prosoli) reported.

The subsidy, an emergency aid created in 2020 within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic, involves a single monthly payment of 2,400 pesos that is credited to the Progresando con Solidaridad card or to the number of the Dominican identity card itself.

Prosoli urged the beneficiaries to check on the web portal www.superate.gob.do if the aid has already been deposited before going to the shops of the Red de Abastecimiento Social (RAS).

The authorities recalled in March that the Government began the gradual reduction of the beneficiary households of the temporary program “Stay at Home,” a process that began in January and will end this April.

“Stay at Home” payments have been reduced each month to benefit more families. The allocation in January was 3,000 pesos, in February 2,650 pesos, for March 2,400 pesos, and for April 2,200 pesos.

So far this year the Government has allocated 6,884.5 million pesos for the “Stay at Home” program, according to official data.