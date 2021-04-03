These places are ideal to visit this Easter holiday

Santo Domingo, DR.

You shouldn’t go to church or the countryside, on a trip and have your only experience be a villa bed, kitchen and living room. You should know that the capital city has dozens of exciting places to visit, especially this Holy Week.

This Saturday or Sunday, grab your backpack, wallet, family, friend, or partner and go out and enjoy the various parks and lagoons that greater Santo Domingo has to offer.

On George Washington Avenue, aligned with the Caribbean Sea, is the Malecon of Santo Domingo, which will allow you to walk, jog, bike, or simply enjoy one of the recreational parks facing the sea, such as the Plaza Juan Baron and Güibia.

Nearby is also the Colonial Zone, ideal for families to enjoy the beauty of traditional architecture with important museums and churches.

On Las Americas Avenue, there are two ideal places to have a good time with the family, and in a “Corito Sano” (healthy chorus), there you will find the Mirador del Este Park, Gran Parque de Las Americas, the Columbus Lighthouse, El Toro Lagoon, the Cachón de la Rubia Springs and the Cueva de los Tres Ojos Wildlife Refuge.

If you opt for Los Tres Ojos, the entrance fee is 100 pesos for adults and children over ten years of age.

In Santo Domingo Norte, in addition to the Parque Mirador Nacional Norte, there is the Humedales del Ozama National Park, in the municipal district of La Victoria. In this quiet place, you can have direct contact with nature and enjoy yourself with the family.

Other places are the Parque Mirador Sur and the Parque Mirador del Oeste.

There is also the National Zoo; the only problem with this park is that you must book at least 24 hours before the day of your visit since reservations with less than that time will not be taken as valid by the system.