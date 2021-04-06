Dominican Republic returns to classes with doubts

Santo Domingo.- Many parents refuse to sign the consent for their children to attend mixed classes, as schools still do not have water and otherswhere electrical problems persist are some of the situations in schools called to classes Tuesday. Other schools are totally ready.

In the elementary schools of the Pedro Brand municipality, one of the 48 where face-to-face classes will begin, 150 out of 200 parents refused to sign the consent for their children to return to class, because they understand that the Ministry of Education any situation that affects the health of their offspring.

At the Francia Margarita Ayala Sánchez School, they were still working to prepare it to receive students, and at the María Montessori Basic Initial Education Center everything is ready to start teaching.