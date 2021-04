Santo Domingo.- Twelve people died during the weekend from methanol poisoning, for which the Public Health Ministry on Mon. updated the alert regarding deaths from that cause.

In the same statement, Public Health said a total of 25 people were affected as a result of consuming homemade alcoholic beverages (moonshine).

Despite the victims’ symptoms of methanol poisoning, their bodies were referred to Forensics (Inacif) to confirm the cause of death.