The provinces on alert increase to 21 due to the rains that will continue today and tomorrow

Three of the provinces are on yellow alert, and 18 others are on green alert.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the number of provinces on alert due to the rains generated since Sunday to 21. The conditions are being produced by a trough in the northwestern part of the country and an extreme frontal system in Cuba.

The warning is due to the possibilities of flash floods as a result of the flooding of rivers and streams by the downpours that, according to the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), will continue for the remainder of this Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, due to the instability and humidity left by the phenomena mentioned above.

The alert is for the provinces of Puerto Plata, Espaillat and Santiago Rodriguez, for which a yellow alert has been issued, and for 18 other provinces, which are green: Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Dajabón, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Planta, Duarte, Hato Mayor, Valverde, San Cristóbal, El Gran Santo Domingo, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, La Altagracia, Santiago, El Seibo, Sánchez Ramírez, Hermas Mirabal and San Juan.

The COE also prohibits using beaches along the Atlantic coast and advises small and medium-sized boats to remain in port due to winds and strong swells.