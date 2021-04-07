Another pledge to clean up the Dominican Police

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader swore in last night the commission that will transform and professionalize the National Police, and will have a period of one year for suggestions of changes in that institution.

Its mission is to analyze the police structure, producing the rigorous recommendations to clean up the law enforcement body, and propose all the solutions within the legal and institutional framework that it deems most convenient for the absolute and immediate transformation.

“But we are prepared and determined not to stop and complete this transformation successfully. Whatever it costs and whatever it costs me,” Abinader said.

He noted the shooting death of the couple of reverends in Villa Altagracia (central), and said the police action “must always be exemplary and in accordance with the law.”