Five arrested and 447 packages of cocaine seized in Multimodal Port Caucedo

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) with the support of the Military Security of the Multimodal Port Caucedo and under the coordination of the Public Ministry, seized 447 packages presumably cocaine, in an inspection carried out during the night and early morning of this Monday.

DNCD agents, military personnel and members of other agencies carried out patrol work and noticed an unusual movement of several individuals near a truck, which alerted all intelligence and security agencies stationed in the port, arresting a man aboard a truck which was stationed next to a container in transit to the United States and whose final destination was Europe

The packages were hidden in the truck, in a secret department just behind the seats. The container was already open to receive the substance and transport it out of the country.

Up to now there are five people detained, others are being investigated.

The authorities have reinforced intelligence and security work in the airport and port terminals, borders, as well as throughout the national territory, seizing so far this April (1,670) kilos of cocaine, with thirteen people detained and multiple pieces of evidence seized.

“The DNCD is receiving unprecedented support from the Armed Forces, the Police, the Attorney General’s Office and intelligence agencies, which translates into the seizure of important drug shipments and the dismantling of criminal structures,” a press release said.

The 447 packages seized in this operation are being sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), which will determine the exact type and weight of the substance in its analysis.