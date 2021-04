WASHINGTON.– United States President Joe Biden has appointed Dominican Laura Jiménez, adviser in the Department of State for Western Hemispheric Affairs.

Laura Jiménez is the daughter of Dominican journalist and television and radio producer Cristhian Jiménez and Vilma Pimentel.

Jiménez’s functions as “Senior Advisor” will be to advise on pertinent issues to the Western Hemisphere (all Latam countries) in the Department of State.