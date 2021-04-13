Senate is poised to select Govt. overseers

Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Tue. is poised to select on Thursday the members of the Accounts Chamber, after postponing the decision at its last meeting.

During the last working meeting of the Senate, the president of the special commission in charge of evaluating the shortlists of the overseers proposed by the Chamber of Deputies, Antonio Taveras, asked the full floor of that legislative body for more time to make the decision.

Taveras argued that due to the Easter holiday the commission did not have time to deliberate the names proposed by the Lower House, which were also evaluated again by the senators