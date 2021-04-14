Dominican AG wiretapped 12,193 phones in 2018

Santo Domingo.- During 2019, in the Government of Danilo Medina, prosecutors managed to tap 12,193 phones, 654 fewer than in 2018, in investigation processes of the different cases handled by the Justice Ministry.

The authorizations were issued by the investigating courts of 20 demarcations, accepting requests from the investigating prosecutors in handling such cases, during the administration of the then Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez.

All this, without counting the 12,889 requests for telephone interception that the AG requested in 2018, in the jurisdictions of the National District, Santo Domingo East and West, of which 12,754 were accepted, and 135 were rejected.