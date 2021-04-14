What do the 537,432 tablets that the government is giving to students look like?

The 537,432 electronic tablets that the Government delivered to students since Tuesday correspond to the Samsung Galaxy, Alcatel, and Lenovo brands and are equipped with Wi-Fi and headphones for students to use in the learning process.

The equipment’s technical information is contained in the speech given this Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar. It is detailed that the most significant number of equipment in this game corresponds to the Samsung Galaxy brand with 290,000.

These are 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A7 tablets, “with shockproof covers, tempered glass screen protectors, pencils with strings attached to the cover, and headphones. They are also provided with Wi-Fi and 4G SIM card slots, 4th. generation, for Internet connectivity.”

The second-largest amount corresponds to Alcatel Aquaman 10 with 217,432 devices.

They are 10-inch “tablets with shockproof covers, tempered glass screen protectors, pencils with strings attached to the cover, and headphones.” They are also provided with Wi-Fi and 4G SIM card slots, 4th. generation, for Internet connectivity.”