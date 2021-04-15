Abinader extends curfew until May 16 with the same schedule

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader ordered the validity of the current curfew until May 16, in a decree issued this Thursday morning.

Through Decree 231-21, signed last Wednesday but released by the Presidency today, the president kept the current curfew schedule in effect from tomorrow, Friday, April 16, until May 16.

The current curfew hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with a grace period of 3 hours to circulate. In the case of weekends, the curfew begins at 7:00 at night, with the same grace of 3 hours to circulate. It also ends at 5:00 in the morning.

The Dominican government took this measure after the National Congress approved a new state of emergency for another 45 days.

The deputies approved on Wednesday, April 7 of this year, after the Dominican president requested it to the National Congress on March 26.

In the communication that the president sent to the legislators, he points out that thanks to the curfew and the other social distancing measures adopted during the state of emergency, it has been possible to “exercise control over the disease, which is why it is necessary to maintain and modulate them while ensuring a gradual and safe economic reopening.”

The country has lived under a continuous state of emergency since July 20, 2020, by decree 265-20 signed by Danilo Medina in consensus with the then-elected authorities, headed by Luis Abinader.

The current state of emergency expires today, April 15.