Dominican agency readies for hurricane season

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Fri. said that as of Mon. 19, Tues. 20 and Wed. 21 it will exercise its plan for the hurricane season, during which it will hold drills so that citizens learn to prepare for these types of events.

“The National Weather Office and the US National Hurricane Center have determined that in recent times meteorological events are taking place before the start of the hurricanes, provisions are being made so that the population is ready in case an event arises before June1,” COE director Juan Manuel Méndez told local media.

“This is not to say that the hurricane season is coming ahead. Rather, the prospect of an event being formed will be before May 15.”