Curfew hours eased again; It will be from 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader relaxed the curfew schedule through decree 253-21 issued yesterday afternoon.

The new decree establishes that the curfew in the national territory will be from Monday to Friday from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

“In the same way, it also explains that there will be a grace of free movement until midnight every day, with the sole purpose that people can go to their respective residences,” says the decree.

Previously, the curfew hours ranged from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, with a grace of free transit until midnight and on weekends from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. with free movement until ten at night.

After restricting the hours for the Christmas and New Year festivities from January to date, the authorities have been gradually making the government provision more flexible due to a drop in the rate of people infected by the pandemic and the application of Covid-19 vaccines against it in more than a million Dominicans.

The decree issued yesterday will take effect on Monday, April 19. The sole purpose of the document is to provide for the variation of the current curfew schedule, established in Decree 133-21 dated March 1, 2021, and extended by Decree 231-21 dated April 14, 2021.