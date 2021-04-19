Dominican prochoicers: the moment of truth for abortion

Santo Domingo ..- The movement for the three causes on Sunday said that “this is the moment of truth” for the abortion issue, when the deputies prepare to start debating the new Penal Code next Tuesday.

“This is the moment of truth: if they decide to vote for a law that forces them to die, to unprotect their health or to violate the dignity of girls and women, they will be abandoning all Dominican families that face these dangerous situations,” said the movement during an assembly held Sunday.

The legislators, “will be failing their constitutional commitment to legislate to guarantee rights, and that, we assure you, will not come without consequences,” said the prochoicers camped in front of the National Palace.