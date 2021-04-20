Dominican leader warns of Haiti’s Somalization’

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader yesterday urged the international community not to leave the Dominican Republic alone in the face of insecurity and political instability in Haiti, immersed in a “Somalization” spiral.

“The international community should not leave us alone and it is good that Europe knows the situation in which Haiti is currently in,” said the president interviewed by EFE.

The Dominican president denied that the erection of a wall along the border with Haiti is an immigration policy, and instead that it will help that country in terms of Customs revenue.