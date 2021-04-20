Fire: Eight houses burned to ashes in Constanza

The fire is presumed to have been caused by a short circuit between high-voltage wires.

Constanza, DR

A fire reduced to ashes about eight houses on Monday night in the municipality of Constanza, La Vega province.

This event occurred in the community of Arenazo. Presumably, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the high tension wires. Also, a vehicle exploded at the time of the incident.

In different videos recorded by neighbors of the community, it can be observed how the flames consume the buildings while they wonder if “they had time to get out” concerning the people who lived in the houses.