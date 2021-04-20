Pot-laced brownies sickened prochoicers: report

Santo Domingo.- The brownies eaten in the prochoice campsite and which intoxicated 12 people on Sunday were laced with marijuana, a source familiar with the incident told the CDN news channel and website.

The presence of marijuana in the brownies has been confirmed by laboratory analysis.

The authorities also analyze the dessert to detect if there was presence of methanol, according to the media outlet.

Local media report that several prochoice activists and members of the media were intoxicated by the pot. No serious injuries were reported.