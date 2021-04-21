Another major scandal: rigged water bill in Dominican capital

Santo Domingo.- Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (CAASD) director Felipe Suberví, announced Wednesday the termination of the water bill collection contract with the AAA company and that an “unprofitable business had been establish.”

According to Suberví, there is a fraudulent billing by the AAA that bills users for meter changes, of which only 10% of those amounts ​​are delivered to the institution.

“It’s for this reason and others that I consider this contract as an unprofitable business for the Dominican State, taking into account that from 100% of the amount charged, the CAASD only receives 50% less the cost of operations from the commercial part, thus as well as other associated costs, which means that the effective income for AAA’s management is approximately 30% below the amounts that they declare in their collections,” the official said.