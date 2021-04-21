Police colonel arrested in pastors’ deaths

Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic.- The Villa Altagracia Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of Colonel César Maríñez Lora, commander of the police patrol that on March 30 killed the married couple who were traveling in a car to Santo Domingo with two other people after participating in a religious activity.

The information was offered by the lead prosecutor of the municipality, Fátima Sánchez, who said the investigation found evidence that compromise the official’s criminal responsibility for the events that led to the death of Eliza Muñoz, 32, and her husband Joel Eusebio.

She added that in the next few hours, the prosecution will request pretrial detention against Maríñez for the death of the couple, both pastors.