US donates US$5.1M in crisis management equipment

Santo Domingo.- The United States Government, through the United States Southern Command, announced Tuesday the donation of three mobile hospitals and two operations centers, to increase the capacity of the Dominican Government to rapidly deploy personnel and medical equipment and provide emergency assistance during disaster response operations or health crises.

The donation worth US$5.1 million is an example of the cooperation between the United States and the Dominican Republic to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and be ready for future crises, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Thomas said in a statement.

“We have been united in the face of the pandemic, and we will remain united after COVID-19, because this is a relationship built on trust. I thank the COE and the Ministry of Defense for giving us the opportunity to demonstrate that again here today, and to Admiral Faller for the efforts of his team at Southern Command to demonstrate once again what kind of partner the United States is.”