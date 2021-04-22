Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock: $74 million income for the Dominican Republic with new filming

FILMING “LOST CITY OF D” BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES IN SAMANA

The new administration of the General Directorate of Cinema (DGCine), headed by Marianna Vargas, is directing its focus at making the Dominican Republic the leading destination for international filming.

An indication of the bold initiative is that part of the movie’s filming, “Lost City of D,” which will reunite stars Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, will be shot in Samaná.

Some US$74 million (RD$4,294,000,000) of the local budget has been earmarked for the super production, according to El Caribe.

The film production, which also stars Channing Tatum, is an action-adventure romantic comedy produced by Paramount Pictures.